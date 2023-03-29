Atletico Madrid fearing injury blow ahead of Real Betis clash

Atletico Madrid are looking at reconfiguring their forward line against Real Betis weekend, as the ‘FIFA virus’ as it is termed in Spain looks set to hit Los Colchoneros. All signs point to the idea that Memphis Depay will be absent for their clash with the Sevillano side on Sunday.

Memphis was involved in the Netherlands 3-0 victory over Gibraltar, opening the scoring for Ronald Koeman’s outfit. However after 63 minutes he was replaced by Davy Klaassen with a muscle injury.

While Dutch manager Ronald Koeman admitted he could not say how serious it was, he did tell NOS that ‘it did not seem light’, as carried by Cadena Cope. He went on to say that he hoped it wasn’t a major issue after a ‘difficult and mentally tough’ season for the Atletico Madrid forward.

While Los Colchoneros are still awaiting more definite results from tests, it appears they will be without him as they face Real Betis at the Civitas Metropolitano on Sunday.

Depay has started the last three Atleti matches in a row, and has 3 goals to his name in 8 appearances so far. Meanwhile Alvaro Morata looks set to take his place in the line-up, having scored three times himself and given an assist in his last three matches off the bench.

The Dutch forward has built up a good relationship with Antoine Griezmann on the pitch in recent weeks, but still has failed to look clinical in front of goal. While Morata’s streaky record in front of goal is well-documented, he is definitely the more in form of the two for Betis to face.