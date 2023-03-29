Ansu Fati’s future was a topic of conversation in Barcelona on Tuesday, but by Wednesday monring it was all anyone was talking about. His father’s interview on Cadena Cope sent ripples through Spanish football, as he ranted about Ansu’s lack of minutes for Barcelona of late.

La entrevista en la Cope al padre de Ansu ha sentado fatal a los señoritos del club. — La portera de Núñez (@porteranunez) March 29, 2023

However that is not the view of Ansu himself, according to Portera de Nunez. Seemingly the hierarchy at Barcelona were not thrilled with Bori’s comments, but neither was his son. Highly irritated by the interview, Ansu explained to his manager Xavi Hernandez that he did not represent his own views in training, having woken up to his dad’s comments.

Doy fe de lo que ya se ha comentado por twitter: Ansu Fati le comentaba al señorito Xavi esta mañana que para nada opina como su padre. El chaval está muy jodido, como si no tuviera bastante… — La portera de Núñez (@porteranunez) March 29, 2023

According to Sport, Xavi is not likely to change his stance on the matter regardless of what is said in public. He believes other players are more deserving of minutes currently, and until that changes, Ansu will play no more.

A further report of theirs goes on to say that his agent Jorge Mendes has an asking price in mind for any clubs interested in Ansu, which would be set at €35m. While this is considerably lower than it might have been just six months ago, Mendes will explain to Barcelona that another season on the bench will only see his value drop further.

It seems as if the entire situation has had gasoline added to what was a kindling previously. The chances of Ansu finding success seem a little more difficult, with Ansu’s family publicly questioning the club and Xavi, regardless of whether it represents the player himself or not. Nor, as reported, will it make Ansu’s job any easier on the pitch.