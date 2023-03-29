Analysis: Should Barcelona consider selling Andreas Christensen for a major offer this summer?

It has been a whirlwind few weeks for Andreas Christensen. After Barcelona once again shut down the Real Madrid attack for the most part, it catapulted them into what many are calling an unassailable lead at the top of La Liga, with 12 points the difference between the two.

At the heart of that effort was the Danish defender. The Blaugrana have conceded just nine goals all season, and just twice at Camp Nou. On the back of his partnership with Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde at the back, Barcelona have survived.

He would then be labelled the best defender in the world by some thereafter, but just 13 minutes into international duty with Denmark, he left the field against Finland with an injury. It is set to rule him out for several weeks.

Barely a day later, he was being linked with the exit door. It was claimed that Newcastle United were willing to test the resolve of Barcelona with a major offer for Christensen, knowing that their salary limit issues require sales.

Yet Relevo say that neither Christensen nor the club are considering a departure at the moment, despite the temptation for the Blaugrana. With no fee for his arrival to ammortise, any money coming in for him, it would make all income profit, significantly helping their finances.

Many have pointed out that if Christensen is indeed one of the best defenders in the world, it would be madness to sell him. At 26, he should still have anywhere between 5 and 10 years at the top level, if he can maintain his form.

Alternatively, the argument can be made that this is Christensen’s ceiling. He is unlikely to play any better than this, and having bought at the lowest possible price, trying to sell him at his high is just good economic sense – something Barcelona desperately need.

Athletic Club defender Inigo Martinez is due to come in at the end of the season which would provide a left-footed option at the position, and replace him on the cheap. Jules Kounde can also move into the middle, and it could allow them to recruit a more natural right-back.

Equally, there are no guarantees that any replacement can match his level. Christensen has been an excellent addition to their side, and removing him may upset the equilibrium of Barcelona’s strongest asset. Doing so could cost them down the line in terms of silverware, and thus prize money too.

Ultimately, every player has a price. If Christensen were to be sold for a good but reasonable fee, then letting the Danish defender go would feel like a move borne out of desperation. Should an exorbitant offer arrive, that Newcastle are capable of and Barcelona would consider while not in economic crisis, ultimately it must be considered.