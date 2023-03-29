Analysis: How should Real Madrid handle the situation surrounding their out of contract players?

This summer could see a turnover of the first team squad at Real Madrid, with scope for several incomings and departures at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Jude Bellingham remains the top target for Real Madrid officials, although their pursuit will be far from easy, with Manchester City and Liverpool also very interested in the 19-year-old. The latter have reportedly submitted a bid to Borussia Dortmund in recent days.

On top of Bellingham, a new right back could be targeted, following growing doubts over Dani Carvajal’s ability to perform at a high level. Chelsea’s Reece James has been linked with a possible move to the Spanish capital, which could tie down the position for years to come.

However, outgoings are very likely too, with a number of first team players out of contract at the end of the season. Namely, Nacho Fernandez, Toni Kroos, Dani Ceballos, Luka Modric, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema and Mariano Diaz all see their current deals expire in the summer.

Marca have reported that Nacho, Kroos, Asensio and Benzema have all been contacted by the club over plans to renew their deals, which has left Modric, Ceballos and Mariano out in the cold. The latter is expected to leave this summer, but the other two were far more likely to stay.

With plans being made for Bellingham to arrive, it makes sense that Florentino Perez is looking to move at least one central midfielder on. With Ceballos and Modric having fallen out of favour in recent weeks, there could be a feeling that these reports are true.

However, whether Real Madrid’s individual decisions are correct is open for debate. There are ones that are clear correct choices, such as Nacho and Mariano. The former absolutely deserves to stay, after having shown his value this season. The latter is very much out of favour, and has no future at the club.

It’s smart to suggest that one of Kroos or Modric will leave this summer, with each reaching the later stages of their respective careers. The Croatian has featured less than his German counterpart, which points towards the club favouring Kroos. It makes sense either way.

However, there’s an argument to suggest that Ceballos deserves to stay. He has shown so far in 2023 that he is an excellent squad option, and he has upped his levels this season. He reportedly wants assurances over his playing time, but even if he is not a regular starter, he should given a fair share of playing time, especially as Kroos/Modric get older.

Benzema deserves at least one more year, but with his fitness struggles, a backup should be brought in that can play ahead of the former French international at times. He can no longer be relied upon solely, so a reinforcement is necessary.

Asensio has shown glimpses of his quality, but his inconsistency has been a problem. The final stretch of this season could be crucial in determining his future, providing he gets a good run of fixtures under his belt.

Real Madrid appear to be slowly transitioning into a new era, where the old guard are being fazed out in favour of new blood. It’s important that a complete squad overhaul is not done, but there should be some whose time comes to an end.