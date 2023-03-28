Zinedine Zidane “holding out for Real Madrid return” despite Paris Saint-Germain interest

Zinedine Zidane could be set for a return to management in the coming months, almost two years after leaving Real Madrid for the second time.

Zizou has been heavily linked with the head coach position at Paris Saint-Germain, with Christophe Galtier expected to lose his job after a disappointing season so far. Sport report that PSG officials want Zidane to take over.

However, they also report that Zidane is likely to hold out on committing to PSG until he knows his standing with Real Madrid. A third spell at Los Blancos is believed to be the Frenchman’s priority, and with Carlo Ancelotti’s future far from certain after an underwhelming domestic campaign, the position could be available this summer.

Several names have been linked with Real Madrid, in the case that Ancelotti is no longer head coach going into next season. Zidane will fancy himself to be among the favourites, having overseen one of the club’s most successful spells during his first tenure.