Youngster struggling to adapt to life at Barcelona – lack of playing time taking its toll

Barcelona do not currently have a natural right back in their squad, which has forced Jules Kounde, whose preference is to play in central defender, to operate there for much of the season.

They had hoped to have one in the squad for the second half of the campaign, but late paperwork meant that Julian Araujo’s move from LA Galaxy fell through. Nevertheless, a deal was agreed and the 21-year-old will officially join in the summer.

Araujo has moved to Barcelona, but he cannot officially play until next season due to the mishap in January. As per Sport, he has struggled in training since joining, particularly when it comes to the positional side of the game.

His lack of football has contributed to this, and Barcelona officials are not said to be worried about the situation at the moment. There is a hope that Araujo will be involved for the first team and Barca Atletic from next season, which will help his development.

