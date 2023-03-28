WATCH: Spain firmly in the mire as Scott McTominay gets his and Scotland’s second

Luis de la Fuente is firmly staring his first loss at Spain head coach in the face, with Scotland having now doubled their lead at Hampden Park less than 15 minutes into the second half.

The hosts took the lead after just seven minutes when a Pedro Porro slip allowed Andy Robertson to play in Scott McTominay to open the scoring, and the latter has now doubled the lead to put Spain firmly in the mire just before the hour mark.

The Manchester United midfielder volleyed past Kepa after the ball sat up to him after ricocheting off David Garcia from a Kieran Tierney cross to set the home crowd into raptures.

"LISTEN TO THIS PLACE!" Scott McTominay doubles Scotland's lead and his tally for the night against Spain. Hampden is ROARING now.

De la Fuente has half an hour to stop Spain from falling to their first defeat of their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. The 61-year-old made eight changes from the side that defeated Norway on Saturday, but it has failed to work so far.