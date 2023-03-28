WATCH: Spain fall behind early as Scott McTominay opens the scoring for Scotland

Spain’s quest to go two for two in their opening Euro 2024 qualifying matches has got off to the worst possible start after falling behind to Scotland inside the opening 10 minutes.

Luis de la Fuente made eight changes from the side that defeated Norway 3-0 on Saturday, with only Kepa, Rodri and Mikel Merino retaining their places.

However, that appears to have come back to bite La Roja, who are behind courtesy of Scott McTominay. Andy Robertson capitalised on a slip from Pedro Porro to play in the Manchester United midfielder, who gave the hosts a dream start.

💥 Gol de Escocia. Marca McTominay tras un resbalón de Pedro Porro. ¡Toca remar! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Escocia 1 – 0 España 🇪🇸 #SelecciónRTVE 🔴 DIRECTO | @La1_tve y https://t.co/bVFlEEuOc7 pic.twitter.com/8fo228eaep — Teledeporte (@teledeporte) March 28, 2023

De la Fuente will now have to show what he’s made of in the Spain dugout in order to get back in the game, but it will be far from easy.

Scotland have lost just once in an official home match at Hampden Park in almost four years, so La Roja have it all to do in Glasgow.