Vitor Roque’s father arrives in London amid interest from Premier League sides

Vitor Roque has been a top target for Barcelona for several months now. The 18-year-old, who made his international debut for Brazil last weekend, is being lined up for a move this summer, which would see him included in Xavi Hernandez’s first team squad, initially as a backup to Robert Lewandowski.

Reports have emerged of late surrounding the asking price that Athletico Paranaense will demand during negotiations over Roque, with Barcelona believed to be in pole position to sign the teenager.

However, Arsenal and Chelsea are still interested in signing Roque, and the player’s father, Juvenal Ferreira has been spotted in London amid their interest, as per MD. He is also expected to travel to Paris, with Paris Saint-Germain also keen.

Barcelona lack the financial muscle to compete with other European giants for Roque, but they believe that they have the upper hand in negotiations with the player himself, who has previously stated his desire to join the La Liga leaders.