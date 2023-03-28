Fabrizio Romano confirms Barcelona interest in Leipzig star but ‘their priorities are in different positions’

Barcelona have eyes bigger than their bank accounts this summer. There is an acceptance that while there are a number of operations that the Blaugrana might like to do in the transfer market, they will be forced to pick and choose which deals they go for.

On Monday it was reported that Barcelona had asked Dani Olmo not to renew his contract with RB Leipzig, but also that half of their signings this summer, if not more, were likely to be on free deals. Olmo’s contract runs until 2024, and according to Fabrizio Romano on Caught Offside, it looks unlikely they will move for him this summer.

“Barcelona have been interested in Olmo for years, since summer 2020; but their priorities this summer are in different positions or for different players, like Brazilian talent Vitor Roque. For sure Olmo situation in general is one to follow.”

Romano made those comments on his Substack column. Of course, it opens the door for another club to go after Olmo this summer. If the Spanish international decides against renewing with Leipzig, then the German outfit may decide to put him on the market this summer, meaning Barcelona would miss out on Olmo altogether.