“The grass was too long” – David Garcia disappointed with Scotland defeat on international debut

Spain’s match against Scotland was Tuesday evening was a bittersweet moment for David Garcia.

The 29-year-old made his international debut for La Roja in Glasgow, but was ultimately on the losing side as the hosts won 2-0, courtesy of a brace from Scott McTominay.

Despite having 68% possession, Luis de la Fuente’s side failed to create any clear cut chances at Hampden Park, in what was a somewhat comfortable victory for Scotland. Speaking after the match, Garcia admitted that the condition of the pitch made an impact, as per Marca.

“We already saw that the grass was too long, and that cost us. We can’t make excuses for that, we have to look at ourselves and fix what we did wrong today.”

Despite the result and its circumstances, Garcia stated that he felt comfortable on his international debut.

“I’m happy for the debut but the defeat has been hard. They have come at us twice all game, but we have to learn and get something positive out of this.

“I felt comfortable, it took me a bit to start, but I got into the game quickly.”

Garcia will hope to be involved when de la Fuente’s names his second Spain squad, which will be for the UEFA Nations League finals in June. La Roja face off against Italy in their semi-final clash.

Image via Scott Heppel/LaPresse