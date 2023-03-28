Second club to demand compensation from Barcelona over Marcos Alonso deal

In February, news broke surrounding the circumstances of the deal between Barcelona and Chelsea for the signing of Marcos Alonso last summer.

Alonso joined Barcelona as a free agent in September following the termination of his contract at Chelsea. However, Union Adarve claim that they are owed a fee in regards to their training rights for the 32-year-old.

They aren’t the only club to have demanded payment from Barcelona over their signing of Alonso. As per MD, Bolton Wanderers, whom Alonso was with between 2010 and 2013, also believe that they are entitled to compensation over his training rights, as Alonso was at the club from when he was 20 until he was 23.

It has not been ruled out that Bolton’s case is adjoined with Adarve’s, which will be presented to FIFA in the coming weeks. Barcelona already have plenty of legal battles to fight, namely over Caso Negreira, and this looks like being another case to add to the pile.