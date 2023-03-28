Real Madrid youngster left out in the cold after dramatic drop in playing time post-injury

Real Madrid have had success in recent years when it has come to signing young talent from Brazil. Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo has established themselves as important players in the first team, while club officials will hope the same can be said for Endrick when he joins next summer.

However, it has not always been successful when signing from Brazil, namely in the case of Reinier Jesus. The 21-year-old joined Real Madrid from Flamengo in 2020, but unlike his fellow countrymen, he has failed to make his mark on the first team.

He spent two seasons on loan at Borussia Dortmund, where he struggled to establish himself also. He returned last summer, and was shipped out again, this time to Girona. After a strong start to his move to Catalonia, Reinier’s prominence has dropped dramastically, as per Diario AS.

Injuries haven’t helped his cause, but he returned to action in February, but has played just 35 minutes across three matches since returning.

Real Madrid will be worried about Reinier’s development, as he looks nowhere near close enough to be breaking into the first team in the Spanish capital. Having spent €30m to sign him, it remains to be seen if/when they decide to cut their losses.