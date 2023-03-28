Real Madrid to be forced to focus on young Spanish talent by UEFA rules

It has been noted this season by the Spanish press that there is relatively little in the way of major Spanish influences at Real Madrid. Of the usual starting XI at Los Blancos, only Dani Carvajal can consider himself a regular.

Los Blancos may well be forced to focus on younger talent next season, if they want to name a full Champions League squad next campaign. Marca point out that UEFA rules state that at least 8 players must have come belonged to a Spanish club between the age of 15 and 21 for three seasons or 36 months. Four of that group must also meet those requirements at Real Madrid itself too, with no breaks in that period at other teams.

Currently the players that meet the first requirements are; Fede Valverde, Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius Junior, Dani Carvajal, Nacho Fernandez, Lucas Vazquez, Dani Ceballos, Jesus Vallejo, Alvaro Odriozola, Mariano Diaz and Marco Asensio.

Of that group, the players meeting the second regulation are Odriozola, Vallejo, Mariano, Ceballos and Nacho.

As the Madrid daily point out, of those players, only Rodrygo, Vinicius, Valverde, Carvajal and Vazquez look certain to be at the club next season, which could leave Los Blancos short if there is an exodus of the rest mentioned.

Rayo Vallecano left-back Fran Garcia looks as if he will return to the club this summer, who would count towards either quota. Meanwhile the other suggested option is Sergio Arribas, who has been impressive for Real Madrid Castilla this season, and could help out with the quotas too.

While traditionally Los Blancos tend to look to signings, often from abroad, it looks as if they may be forced to look more locally this summer. It may not be the worst thing for Real Madrid, who have seen relatively little impact from Castilla players in the first-team of late.

Image via Angel Martinez/Getty Images