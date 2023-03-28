Real Madrid take action over Endrick Felipe’s goalscoring woes in Brazil

Since his transfer to Real Madrid was confirmed in December, Endrick Felipe was struggled for form.

The 16-year-old has failed to score in his last 14 matches in all competitions, which has led to him being dropped for Palmeiras’ last two Campeonato Paulista matches.

His form will hardly be a worry for Real Madrid, considering his age, but they are taking steps to help improve his morale. According to Sport, chief scout Juni Calafat has travelled over to Brazil to see Endrick to transmit the “unconditional support” that he has from his future club.

Furthermore, Carlo Ancelotti, Vinicius Jr and Roberto Carlos have all reportedly spoken to Endrick over the phone in order to inspire confidence back into the teenager, ahead of the Serie A starting in April.

Endrick’s arrival at Real Madrid is eagerly anticipated, and he is expected to be involved in the first team as soon as he moves to the Spanish capital in the summer of 2024.