Liverpool submit “massive” bid for Real Madrid target Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid are desperate to secure the signing of Jude Bellingham this summer, but their pursuit will be far from easy, with Manchester City and Liverpool also very interested in the 19-year-old.

The latter are hoping to steal a march in the battle for Bellingham, and they have submitted a bid of approximately £100m to Borussia Dortmund, according to British agent Hadyn Dodge (via CaughtOffside).

“It’s known that a bid (from Liverpool) just shy of £100m has been submitted for Jude Bellingham ahead of this summer’s transfer window.”

Bellingham is expected to depart this summer, but Borussia Dortmund are unwilling to sell their star player for anything less than a premium.

Bellingham is reportedly set to choose between Real Madrid and Liverpool for his next club, with Man City reportedly not an option for the teenager. The Reds have pulled the trigger first, now it remains to be seen whether Florentino Perez responds.