Lacklustre Spain fall in Glasgow as Scotland continue their 100% start in Euro 2024 qualifying

Luis de la Fuente has lost his first match as Spain head coach after Scotland took advantage of their lacklustre to win 2-0 at Hampden Park on Tuesday evening.

De la Fuente made eight changes from the side that defeated Norway in Malaga on Saturday, with just Kepa, Rodri and Mikel Merino retaining their places.

The replacements didn’t seem to work, however, and Scotland took the lead after only seven minutes. A slip from Pedro Porro allowed Andy Robertson to play in Scott McTominay, who fired beyond Kepa from 12 yards out.

The early setback failed to fire up Spain, who could’ve been two behind at half time, had Lyndon Dykes not missed a huge chance just before the break. Fortunately for the hosts, it mattered not as McTominay grabbed his second early on in the second half.

A driving run from Kieran Tierney, who easily beat Dani Carvajal, was followed by a cross from the Arsenal defender, which ricocheted to McTominay to volley in his and Scotland’s second of the game.

Despite dominating possession, Spain failed to create any clear cut chances, and ultimately fell short in Glasgow. They sit in second place in Group A, with their next match being against Italy in the semi-finals of the Nations League.