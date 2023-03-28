Julian Nagelsmann to continue on the market as any Tottenham approach will be turned down

Outgoing Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is highly unlikely to walk into the job that Antonio Conte has left behind at Tottenham Hotspur, according to information coming out of Germany.

At least not yet. Spurs have announced that Franco Stellini, Conte’s assistant, will take over until the end of the season, but BILD say that Nagelsmann will embark on a period of reflection. The 35-year-old wants to assimilate what went wrong at Bayern Munich before taking his next job, which will not be before the summer, as carried by MD.

This of course keeps one of the hottest properties on the market in play for other major clubs. In particular, Real Madrid might be keeping tabs on his situation.

Los Blancos showed an interest in him five years ago, and with little certainty on Carlo Ancelotti’s future beyond the summer, if the Italian does leave then Nagelsmann will no doubt be a target.