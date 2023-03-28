Decisive factor in Dani Ceballos renewal remains unresolved

Real Madrid seem set to leave most of their negotiations until the end of the season, with several players out of contract at the end of the season, and little in the way of progress being made.

One of those is Dani Ceballos. A bit-part player for much of his Real Madrid career, and while he has been a rotational player for much of the season, has looked excellent this season whenever used by Carlo Ancelotti.

It is no surprise that other sides are starting to take an interest, even if a homecoming to Real Betis looks unlikely now. According to Diario AS, his priority is to remain at the club, and he will not ask them for a major raise. However he does want to know where he stands in terms of minutes next season.

With rumours of Jude Bellingham’s potential arrival next season, and uncertainty over the future of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric (both of whom are also out of contract), there is a chance he has even less of a role next season.

These questions, that Ceballos is well within his rights to put to the club, are even more difficult with the uncertainty surrounding Carlo Ancelotti’s job. It is not yet certain whether the Italian will be there next season, and thus the club will not be able to give him a firm answer.