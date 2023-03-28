Chelsea midfielder likely to be fit for crucial Champions League tie against Real Madrid

Chelsea are set to receive a boost ahead of their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid, as they try to overthrow the current European champions.

French midfielder Ngolo Kante has been out of action for most of the season, and while it could be argued he was losing protagonism before his injury, Graham Potter will be able to count on Kante for the first time.

Kante has been out since August with muscle issues, but as Diario AS report, returned to action against Charlton with the Chelsea under-21 side. Thiago Silva and Mason Mount were in attendance to see the 31-year-old enjoying himself playing football again, wearing Kante shirts in support.

Chelsea now have three ties against Aston Villa, Liverpool and Wolves before they face Los Blancos, which give Kante a chance to gain match fitness ahead of the 12th of April, when they travel to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Blues have struggled in midfield at times this season, and against the likes of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, they will want to have the ability to shut those players down, something Kante could help with. It looks as if Real Madrid will have a full bill of health for the tie.