Bayern Munich following contract situation of Barcelona star Gavi closely

Barcelona midfielder Gavi is technically available on a free transfer this summer. The hardest part for potential suitors is persuading him to leave Barcelona though.

Last September Gavi penned a new four-year deal until 2026, but so far has not been able to be registered as a first-team player. Barcelona’s struggles with the salary limit mean that Gavi continues to play on his youth deal. Until Barcelona reduce their wages, they are unable to register him as a senior player.

The problem with that is that his new contract is not valid until he is registered as a senior player. It means that as things stand, he is out of contract this summer.

According to SkySports (via Marca), Bayern Munich are keeping a close eye on the situation. That comes as little surprise, with Gavi being one of the most talented youung players in the game.

That is as far as it goes so far, but Barcelona will be aware they cannot slip up. What might be of some comfort to Gavi is that he is currently receiving the money if his new contract, according to Toni Juanmarti of Siempre Positivo.

It is not clear if that has repercussions for Barcelona in terms of their La Liga salary limit, as this would surely breach regulations. However with the strange situation occurring where he was temporarily registered by a court ruling, but then had that claim revoked, they may be in the clear.

