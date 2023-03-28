Barcelona youngster highlights two first team players that have surprised him during training

Xavi Hernandez has often implemented youngsters into the first team this season, whether that be in training or in matchday squads.

Angel Alarcon is one that has been involved in La Liga, having seen more first team action following Memphis Depay’s departure to Atletico Madrid in January. The 19-year-old made his league debut last month against Cadiz.

That is the only appearance he has made, but he has regularly joined in with first team training, alongside some of the big hitters at Barcelona. As per Sport, Alarcon identified two players in particularly that have wowed him.

“Busquets and Dembele. They are great. When you see them on TV you already hallucinate, and more when you were little, but when you train with them you say: ‘Oh my God'”.

Alarcon will hope to feature more in the final few weeks of the season, with Barcelona hoping to secure a domestic treble by adding La Liga and the Copa del Rey to their Spanish Super Cup crown.