Joan Laporta pictured in Warsaw for premiere of Robert Lewandowski’s documentary

On Friday, a documentary into Robert Lewandowski’s life will be released on Amazon Prime. “Unknown” will also focus on the Barcelona striker’s career, including his time in Catalonia.

The premiere for the documentary took place in Warsaw, the capital city of Lewandowski’s homeland of Poland, on Tuesday. The 34-year-old was present, alongside wife Anna, but he was not the only Barcelona employee there.

Robert Lewandowski już na premierze! pic.twitter.com/z86ReKEzQ0 — TVP SPORT (@sport_tvppl) March 28, 2023

TVP Sport have shown Barcelona President Joan Laporta as being present, as well as Director of Football Mateu Alemany. The pair were pictured with Pini Zahavi, who is Lewandowski’s agent, on the red carpet.

Nie mogło zabraknąć ekipy z Barcelony 💪😅 https://t.co/EgsHzu2Ii8 pic.twitter.com/deudaPTuXR — TVP SPORT (@sport_tvppl) March 28, 2023

Lewandowski is expected to return to Barcelona in the coming days, as he seeks to end his barren scoring run against Elche on Saturday.

Having failed to score in either of Poland’s Euro 2024 qualifying matches during the international break, Lewandowski has now gone five matches in all competitions without a goal, which will be a concern for himself and Xavi Hernandez.

Image via TVP Sport