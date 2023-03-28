Barcelona goalkeeper Arnau Tenas explains bust-up with Dani Carvajal in El Clasico

Barcelona goalkeeper Arnau Tenas has spoken publicly about his spat with Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal at the end of the most recent El Clasico. The youngster claimed that it was now fixed, after Tenas was incensed by Carvajal following the final whistle.

Real Madrid had just conceded to Barcelona and Franck Kessie in the 91st minute, a goal that many felt sealed the title. In a moment of frustration, Carvajal can be see speaking to Tenas and grabbing his neck.

Speaking to Sport, Tenas said the matter had been resolved now.

“Everything is fixed now, I don’t have any problem with him or with anyone. These are things that stay on the field. I was going to celebrate with my teammates, he came and what he told me will remain between him and me. We talked about it and it’s solved.”

While Tenas is unlikely to be on the pitch, the pair will cross paths in a little over a week’s time, with Los Blancos hoping to overturn a 1-0 deficit in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg.

Carvajal was heavily criticised for his performance during the match, and will be under pressure to produce. In the key stages of the season, Carvajal has tended to lift his game, but the Santiago Bernabeu is beginnning to grow frustrated with him.