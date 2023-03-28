Barcelona being prudent in Ousmane Dembele’s recovery to avoid further injuries

Despite an initial diagnosis stating that Ousmane Dembele would be out for 5-6 weeks, the French international has now been absent for Barcelona for over two months.

Dembele hasn’t featured since suffering a thigh injury during Barcelona’s victory over Girona in January. Having previous struggled with injuries during his time in Catalonia, it was the first one that he had suffered in 14 months.

There was hope that Dembele would return before El Clasico last weekend, but that proved not to be the case, and he is not expected to return in the next couple of weeks either as he continues to struggle with the injury.

Sport report that changed their approach in Dembele’s recovery. Rather than setting a timeline, they are prepared to be more prudent, in order to take any pressure off Dembele to be ready by a specific date.

Luckily for Barcelona, they haven’t missed Dembele too much, with Raphinha having stepped up in his absence. Nevertheless, Xavi Hernandez will be desperate to get him back before the end of the season.