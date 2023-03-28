Barcelona begin plans to renew contract of in-form youngster in the coming weeks

This summer, two of Barcelona’s most promising young players are expected to leave on free transfers. Ilias Akhomach and Victor Barbera are both out of contract at the end of the season, but are not likely to renew.

Both have been prominent for Rafael Marquez’s Barca Athletic side, but their contract situations have prevented first team action this season. Xavi Hernandez has often promoted youngsters to train with his squad, but Ilias and Barbera have been notable absentees of late.

Barcelona do not want a similar situation next season, and planned after being made to tie down another promising young player in the coming weeks: Estanis Pedrola. The 19-year-old has been in excellent form for Barca Atletic of late, and has recently broke into the first team.

Sport report that plans are being drawn up to renew Pedrola’s contract, with his current deal expiring at the end of next season. Club officials will hope that he can continue his excellent form for the remainder of the season, with first team appearances likely due to Barcelona’s commanding lead in the La Liga title race.

Pedrola could be given the opportunity to establish himself as a first team squad player going into next season, with left wing being a position that Barcelona are short on options. Reinforcements are unlikely this summer due to the club’s financial predicament.

Image via FC Barcelona