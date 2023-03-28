Andrea Pirlo questions Carlo Ancelotti’s football status in comparison to other Italian coaches

Carlo Ancelotti has established himself as one of the greatest football managers in European footballing history over the years.

The Italian is the only person to have won all five major leagues (Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1), having won the league with Real Madrid last season to complete the set.

Despite this, one of his former players have doubted his status in regards to other Italian coaches. Ancelotti is regarded as one of, if not the best Italian coach in football history, but Andrea Pirlo is unsure whether he should be, as per Sport.

“I have worked with the best, learning from everyone. However, I think with my own head, making a synthesis of all the experiences.

“Ancelotti is number one because his human and technical quality has reaped more victories than anyone and in all championships, but how can he be put ahead of Lippi, Conte or Allegri? They are different.”

Ancelotti’s future at Real Madrid is far from certain, having had a disappointing domestic season so far. It remains to be seen whether this is his final season as a head coach in European football.