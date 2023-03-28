Analysis: Can Leroy Sane be the player that Real Madrid need to improve things on their right wing?

Real Madrid are expected to be in the market for a new centre forward over the next season or two, as Karim Benzema’s prominence slowly begins to wane.

The 35-year-old has struggled with fitness issues for much of this season, which has seen him miss no less than 14 matches already. Benzema is expected to sign a new deal until the end of next season, but after that, his future is unclear.

There are problems for Real Madrid elsewhere in the front three, namely on the right wing. It is a position that was previously held by Rodrygo, but the Brazilian international has lost his regular starting spot in recent months, with Carlo Ancelotti favouring Federico Valverde there instead.

Valverde is naturally a midfielder, and works better there alongside the likes of Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos or Dani Ceballos. However, the Uruguayan has often been pushed forward, which has arguably not had the desired effect, with El Clasico being a prime example.

If Rodrygo cannot be trusted at right wing, and there is scope for him to play elsewhere for Real Madrid, it could be beneficial for a new one to be recruited this summer, and Fichajes have reported that Leroy Sane is being considered as an option for next season.

Sane has lost his place in the Bayern Munich starting line-up in recent weeks, although Thomas Tuchel’s appointment could re-elevate him again. However, family issues could make him decide to leave Munich, with Goal reporting that Sane’s wife has left Germany in order to stay in the UK.

A change of scenery could be what Sane needs, and he would be an interested acquisition for Real Madrid. The 26-year-old is a fairly similar player to Vinicius Jr, in the sense that he is an excellent dribbler and enjoys taking on his man. Likewise, playing on the right allows him to cut inside on to his favoured left foot.

With Sane cutting inside, it allows players like Dani Carvajal or Valverde to overlap and create an overload situation further forward, which should play into Real Madrid’s hands. There are many benefits to signing Sane, and his age wouldn’t be a huge problem, as he’s only in his mid twenties.

Much would depend on the fee that Bayern Munich would demand for Sane. With Real Madrid pursuing Jude Bellingham this summer, they are unlikely to have a lot of excess funds in reserve, so a deal would need to financially right in order to come to fruition.

Sane could be a shrewd piece of business for Real Madrid, and he is someone that can improve the forward line at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, it remains to be seen whether a move is targeted in the coming months.

