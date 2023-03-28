17-year-old goalkeeper training with Barcelona first team ahead of Elche fixture

Xavi Hernandez has often included younger players in his squad at various points this season. Of late, the likes of Estanis Pedrola and Marc Casado have been training with the first team – the former has been involved in matchday squads in recent weeks.

15-year-old goalkeeper Eder Aller has training with the first team ahead of El Clasico before the international break, and now Aron Yaakobishvili, known as Yako, was pictured in training on Tuesday ahead of Saturday’s trip to Elche, as per Sport.

The 17-year-old plays with Barcelona’s Juvenil B side, but was given the opportunity to train alongside the likes of Inaki Pena and Arnau Tenas, with first-choice keeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen currently on international duty with Germany.

Pena’s future at Barcelona is in question, with reports suggesting he could look to move away this summer in search of first team football. It would leave a gap in the first team for next season, so Yako will be eager to impress Xavi and his coaching staff.

Image via FC Barcelona