WATCH: Sofyan Amrabat criticised in Spain for ‘wild’ challenge on Vinicius Junior

Morocco and Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat won the hearts of many at the World Cup, but he lost a few fans in the Spanish capital over the weekend. During Morocco’s impressive 2-1 victory over Brazil, Amrabat was heavily criticised for his challenge on Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior.

Amrabat, who has been linked with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid of late, lunged in on Vinicius during the friendly. Both of the Moroccan’s feet left the ground during the challenge.

A melee ensued, with first Vinicius and then teammate Rodrygo Goes taking issue with Amrabat. Marca also described the challenge as wild thereafter.

While Amrabat his a fully committed player, and does not hold back on challenges, it is understandable that Vinicius and others would be unhappy with him. Given the height and lack of control in the challenge, he can perhaps consider himself fortunate to have avoided a sending off.

Sofiane Boufal and Abdelhamid Sabiri scored, as Morocco saw off Brazil and Casemiro’s goal. Brazil were working under under-20 coach Ramon Menezes, as they continue their hunt for a new manager.

