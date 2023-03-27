Villarreal star facing uncertain summer as Premier League interest looms large

Samuel Chukwueze has been dubbed as one of the most electric players in Spain on his day, and there is no doubt that he has the ability to open up any game. In recent seasons doubt has grown as to whether he would ever turn that potential into consistent performance, but this campaign he has been more effective than ever.

His 11 goals and 11 assists in 38 games this season are his best figures yet, with his previous best at 5 goals and 8 assists in 2020/21. While Villarreal have not impressed under Quique Setien the former Barcelona manager has known how to get the best out of the Nigerian winger.

It raises questions over his future. Chukwueze has been linked with a move to the Premier League on and off since he burst onto the scene, but now will face a decision. The Yellow Submarine must decide to sell him this summer, with his deal up in 2024, or give him a new deal. Diario AS say his value is around €15-20m, but that could be on the rise now with his good form.

At the age of 23, it is fair to expect that the best is yet to come from Chukwueze. Villarreal would likely have to commit a decent amount of money to retain Chukwueze, requiring faith that the Chukwueze of this season is here to stay.

If they do so, then they must plan for the coming years with him in the side. Of course they do also face the risk that Chukwueze refuses to renew, and can leave for free next summer.