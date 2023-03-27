Steve Clarke calls for Scotland to be patient in Spain test

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has insisted his team will not panic in the face of Spain pressure tomorrow night.

La Roja make the trip to Glasgow for their second Euro 2024 qualifying match, after securing a routine 3-0 win over Norway in Malaga in their opener.

Clarke’s Scotland matched that winning result in their own first game, with a 3-0 Hampden Park victory against Cyprus, to add an extra layer to their meeting with Luis de la Fuente.

The chance for both sides to take maximum points from their first two qualification matches is a tempting proposition and Clarke is opting for caution.

“When we get attacking opportunities against Spain we have to capitalise on them”, he told reporters from BBC Sport.

“They have changed lots of players since the World Cup, but their players are still quality, they understand the system, and how they want to play.

“You don’t want to over commit, certainly early on, as against Spain you know that you risk being picked off.

“We have to be good and patient without the ball, but we also have to be very positive when we have the ball.”

The meeting between the two sides will be the first time they have faced off in competitive action since the qualifying rounds ahead of Euro 2012.

Fernando Llorente’s late goal secured a 3-2 Spain win in Glasgow, before Spain secured a 3-1 victory in Alicante, on route to winning the competition the following year.

