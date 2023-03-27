Spain manager Luis de la Fuente to make up to seven changes for Scotland clash in Euro qualifiers

Luis Enrique was criticised at times for never repeating a single starting XI in his three years in charge of Spain, but it appears his successor Luis de la Fuente will not change that pattern in his first international break with the side.

Following on from a 3-0 victory over Norway in his debut, Spain do not have any injury concerns to worry about, but de la Fuente will freshen the side up, according to Relevo. Scotland are missing Anthony Ralston and starting striker Che Adams through injury, with Heart of Midlothian goalscorer

La Seleccion will change both of their full-backs, Dani Carvajal and Alejandro Balde after their physical exertions against Norway, with Pedro Porro and Jose Gaya coming into the team. Nacho Fernandez and Aymeric Laporte are likely to continue in central defence, although Inigo Martinez has a change to start too.

👋🏻🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Hi, Glasgow! La expedición de la @SEFutbol acaba de aterrizar en Escocia procedente de Málaga.#VamosEspaña | #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/ReUPFUFA2W — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) March 26, 2023

In midfield, Mikel Merino will continue with Rodri Hernandez if he is back to 100%, otherwise being replaced by Fabian Ruiz. Meanwhile in the three behind the striker, all three could be rotated.

Dani Olmo will start on the bench as he continues to come back from injury, while Dani Ceballos will replace Iago Aspas in an attempt to control the game more. Gavi could also drop out as de la Fuente searches for more depth. Yeremy Pino and Nico Williams are likely changes out wide.

Up front, the big question is Joselu Mato or Alvaro Morata. The latter has just been named captain, but Joselu is having a better season and proved as much with his three-minute brace against Norway.

If Spain are expecting to see a deeper Scotland defence, with control of the ball, Joselu may make more sense. He has won the most aerial battles in La Liga, and should cause problems for a deeper defence.