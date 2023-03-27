Rodri is ready to step into Sergio Busquets’ Spain role in Euro 2024 qualifying.

Busquets opted to bring down the curtain on his incredible La Roja career after their last 16 exit at the 2022 World Cup, following a penalty shootout defeat to Morocco.

New boss Luis de la Fuente is set to remodel his new Spain team in the coming months, as he utilises the qualification period to assess his options, for a starting XI.

Manchester City star Rodri played in Busquets’ traditional anchor/pivot midfield role in the 3-0 win over Norway as Spain got off to ideal start in Malaga.

“The coach told me clearly. My position is as a pivot and that’s where I perform best”, as per reports from Marca.

“I try to assume it naturally, as I’ve been in the national team for years now.

“I want to make my own way and improve every day. I want to teach people all the things I’ve experienced.”

With Rodri set as one of the mainstays of de la Fuente’s emerging team the former U21 boss is expected to call on his familiar young stars in qualifying.

Barcelona star Gavi has been singled out for praise by de la Fuente with the teenager already a key part of the La Roja engine room.