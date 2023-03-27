Real Madrid receive double injury boost as El Clasico draws nearer

Real Madrid have received good news as they go into the decisive phase for their rest of the season. Ahead of Real Valladolid this Sunday, and Barcelona the following Thursday, it appears Carlo Ancelotti will have two of his key players back.

Thibaut Courtois came down with an adductor problem on international duty, and returned to Madrid in order to assess the injury. Diario AS say the tests carried out havle established that it is a minor strain, and he should return to training on Wednesday, and providing there are no further setbacks, will be available to start against Valladolid.

Meanwhile David Alaba, who has not featured since the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 against Liverpool, look set to return to action on Monday evening. Alaba is with the Austria squad and MD say that he might make his return after a month and four days out against Estonia. Similarly, he would be fit to play against Valladolid too.

Both will be key for Ancelotti, as he looks to save Real Madrid’s season in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final, and in the Champions League. The absence of Alaba has been noticed throughout the season, while Courtois remains a differential player for Los Blancos when the going gets tough.