Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti yet to agree terms with Brazil

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has been strongly linked with the vacant position with the Brazil national team in recent months, fueled mostly by the Brazilian players themselves.

The Italian has a deal with Real Madrid until 2024, but with growing speculation over his future at Real Madrid, many seem to think he will end up in Brazil this summer. Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has declared that there is a good chance of him taking the job, while Confederation of Brazilian Football President Ednaldo Rodrigues has admitted he is the preferred choice.

However Marca have recalled Ancelotti’s previous words – ‘I would stay at Real Madrid for my whole life’. They say the Italian is not in talks with the CBF over a contract, nor has he agreed one. Similarly they say that neither have Los Blancos been in contact with alternative.

While they do admit the situation could change between now and the end of the season, as things stand Ancelotti will be completing his contract.

Without doubting that information, both Ancelotti and Real Madrid to operate publicly under that assumption. Given Marca did allow for an element of doubt about the situation changing in the near future, it does perhaps hint that results between now and the end of the season could be decisive.