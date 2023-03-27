Real Betis with five decisions to make over expiring contracts

Real Betis have done well to maintain their team in recent seasons, avoiding crippling sales despite their success. However it is an aging squad, and they have several contract decisions to make between now and June.

The most obvious case is captain Joaquin Sanchez. The 41-year-old has hinted that he is not enjoying his football as much this season, but tends to maintain that if he is useful to the side still, he will continue with Betis. If Los Verdiblancos qualify for the Champions League, that could also influence his decision.

Similar can be said of Andres Guardado. The 36-year-old Mexican is also out of contract this summer, but will stay if he feels useful – he has been used mostly as a rotational option this season.

Meanwhile Claudio Bravo has an automatic extension clause in his deal, that if he reaches a certain number of games, his contract will run on for another year. Manager Manuel Pellegrini is a big fan of his, due to Bravo’s experience and dressing room presence. He continues to compete with minutes for Rui Silva.

Victor Ruiz is perhaps most likely to leave according to Relevo. The 34-year-old central defender has played well when asked, but has only been asked for 826 minutes this season. A decision on his deal will be made at the end of the season.

A somewhat different case, Ayoze Perez is also out of contract at the end of the season. His deal at Leicester City also expires this summer, meaning the two will be free to negotiate terms. Perez has just one goal and one assist in nine appearances so far, but Betis are seemingly impressed with his contributions. As it stands, they would try to thrash out a deal with him.