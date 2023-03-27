Manchester United loanee to return to England after underwhelming La Liga spell

Sevilla will be facing another rebuild in the summer, no matter how the next 12 games go, and have already started to make calls on the future of some players.

One of them is Alex Telles. The Brazilian defender has failed to establish himself at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, and will return to Manchester United as a result. He joined on a loan deal with no option to buy.

Telles has had a tricky season, missing eleven games through injury after the World Cup. When he has been fit, former manager Jorge Sampaoli often used him out of position as part of a back three, something he struggled with.

In total, Telles has appeared 27 times, providing three assists. Despite moments of quality, he has struggled to impress the local crowd. While few Sevilla players have impressed in a nightmare season, Telles is clearly seen as an expendable part of the side.