Jude Bellingham reveals admiration for Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard

Jude Bellingham has praised former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard as an inspiration in his career.

Bellingham has been heavily linked with a move away from Borussia Dortmund this summer with major transfer interest in him from Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Financial power looks to be an increasingly prominent factor in negotiations, with Dortmund ready to hold out for €150m, as the Reds assess their options.

Despite being some way behind in the race for the 19-year-old, Liverpool are hopeful their strong relationship with his family, and other external factors, will give them a chance.

Bellingham was interviewed by Gerrard following England’s 2-0 Euro 2024 qualifier win over Ukraine at Wembley on March 26, with the pair full of praise for each other.

“I never had the strength he does, until I was 22 or 23. So he’s more physically developed than me”, Gerrard stated.

“He’s more confident on the ball in terms of trying more things. It’s not modesty, I think he’s better than me at 19.”

Not sure who's a bigger fan of who 😅 Jude Bellingham and Steven Gerrard had a lot of kind words for each other 💕#C4Football | #ThreeLions | #ENGUKR pic.twitter.com/bDAn5YX7fF — Channel 4 Sport (@C4Sport) March 26, 2023

Bellingham was also asked about comparisons with Gerrard and the former Birmingham City star revealed his esteem for the ex-midfielder.

“I think of the things Steven did, the teams he’s played for, and how he was able to lead them.

“The way he could win a game without help and do everything as a midfielder. I’ve always said, I admired him, and the way he played.”

Bellingham’s comments will increase confidence amongst Liverpool fans that he is still open to a move to Anfield, but the club will not go any higher than £120m in a bidding war.