‘I have and will always be on the side of the victims’ – Achraf Hakimi’s wife speaks on rape allegations

Madrid native Hiba Abouk has confirmed her separation from Paris Saint-Germain star Achraf Hakimi via a public statement. The former Real Madrid right-back is currently under investigation for rape by the French police, but Abouk has confirmed that their split happened before the alleged incident.

The 36-year-old actress has not been pictured with Hakimi since October of 2022. Her statement was shared by El Pais (and carried via Marca), where she lamented being dragged into the incident.

“After making the decision to legally separate and stop living together, pending the divorce proceedings, who would have imagined that in addition to facing the well-known pain that a separation entails, and accepting the grief that the failure of a project entails, relative to whom I had given myself body and soul, I would have to face this ignominy.”

The alleged incident occurred on the 25th of January, but no conclusions have been reached about the incident. Hakimi has maintained his innocence in the matter through his lawyer.

Abouk continued on to say that she had faith in the “good practice of justice system” given the seriousness of the allegations.

“I have always been and will always be on the side of the victims,” Abouk commented pointedly though.

While no conclusions can be drawn from either case while the legal system carries out its process, this is the second set of shocking rape allegations involving major figures in football, following on from Dani Alves.