Ferran Torres makes intentions clear to Barcelona head of summer transfer window

Barcelona were supposed to base their success this season off their attacking firepower, with five star forwards in the side. Yet the reality is that in 2023, it has been their greatest problem.

With Ousmane Dembele injured, and Robert Lewandowski out of form, the forward line has come under heavy pressure of late. Raphinha has risen to that pressure with some crucial contributions of late, but Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati have both been largely disappointing.

With the summer transfer window approaching, and Barcelona in desperate in need of the income from sales, it would be no surprise if they looked at Torres or Fati to raise funds.

However according to Sport, Torres has no intention of leaving the club, and wants to be a part of the project going forward. He is convinced that sooner or later he will end up playing, and becoming an important part of the team.

This represents something of a problem for Barcelona, one way or another. While Torres can operate across the front three, currently Barcelona have three forwards that play their best football in the same position – right-wing. Given their economic situation, they have too much money tied up there.