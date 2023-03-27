David Villa and DV7 Group to take over CF Benidorm

David Villa and his DV7 Group are continuing to expand their operations, with the acquisition of CF Benidorm.

According to Onda Cero, the deal will be announced on Tuesday, with negotiations underway since last summer. The former World Cup-winner has already expanded his academy programme into Madrid, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and the United States, which will also be applied at Benidorm.

The DV7 Group will look to implement their academy system and form a sustainable football club. Currently Benidorm are in Regional Preferente, Spain’s sixth tier. The Estadio Guillermo Amor holds 6,000. The club was founded in 2017 and the deal has the approval of the Benidorm Council, as per Marca.

In addition to the various academies Villa’s group has, the ex-Barcelona and Valencia star also has an agency. Their clients include the likes of Abel Ruiz of Braga, Cadiz’s Awer Mabil and Alex Callens of Girona, as well as Wydad FC manager Juan Carlos Garrido. Villa intends to apply the same academy methodology in place in the US to Spain.