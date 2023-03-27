Catalan President makes statement on Lionel Messi future amid rumours of Barcelona comeback

If the future of Kylian Mbappe became a matter of state for Paris Saint-Germain and France, then Barcelona appear to be counting on the support of their own regional President in order to bring Lionel Messi back to the club. The Argentine is out of contract in the summer, and with little movement on a new deal at PSG, the prospect of his return continues to generate excitement in Catalonia.

That is despite the fiscal improbability of the deal. Even though a move for Messi would be free, adding a major salary would fly in the face of their struggles to fit into their salary limit.

Reportedly, they must slash their costs by around €200m this summer, without even considering the potential addition of a wage that may well break Barcelona’s new salary structure.

Yet speaking to RAC1 (via MD), the President of the autonomous region of Catalonia, Pere Aragones, has also given his approval of a move for Messi.

“Many of us would like it. The numbers have to work, which is very complicated, but it would surely help to add to the spectacle at Barca.”

Aragones was in attendance at Gerard Pique’s Kings League on Sunday, which took place at Camp Nou. It managed to fill Camp Nou, and if Barcelona do play next season in Montjuic, a ticket to see Messi will be the hottest in town.