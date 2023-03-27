Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies makes surprising admission – ‘I’m a popular loser’

Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies is one of the best left-backs in the world, playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world, and winning silverware every season. But the Canadian defender has taken to Twitch to remind the world that footballers do not have it all, even if they do have plenty.

Speaking on his channel, the 22-year-old admitted that routine and boredom are issues for the professional footballer. Marca carried his comments.

“It’s a bit worrying not having something to do, especially when all your friends have jobs. Life as a professional footballer is great to relax and enjoy. But after training, there’s nothing to do.”

Without a more ‘normal’ structure, Davies has a lot of time on his hands without many people to share it with.

“Since I don’t have a family and my girlfriend doesn’t live with me, I’m alone. I probably have like five friends. I’m a popular loser.”

Those startlingly honest statements about his loneliness are surprising in the manner it was revealed, rather than the actual fact itself.

Those statements came almost on the same day as Bojan Krkic’s admission that he too suffered from loneliness while playing abroad. Bojan played in seven countries over the course of his career, and told Cadena SER that it isn’t always as glamorous as it sounds.

“I have the memory of arriving home, to darkness and silence. And to cause light, you have to turn on the light. To cause noise, you have to call someone. You have to turn on the TV, put on music. That silence is something you’re conscious of, and often is necessary, but at the same time, when you are abroad, it can be hard.”

Even if clubs and football are starting to understand their players as humans better, the emotional state of players is still glossed over in terms of understanding players from a wider perspective. Often a player’s structure and life off the pitch can have a major impact on how a player approaches their work.