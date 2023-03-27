Barcelona to send out letters explaining club position on El Caso Negreira

Barcelona are still yet to give an explaination on El Caso Negreira, but it appears that President Joan Laporta is nearly ready to do so.

Laporta has remained silent on the matter, other than to claim that Barcelona will defend themselves and that they remain evidence of the continuous corruption they stand accused of.

According to Sport, Barcelona will send out letters to their members this week. Those letters will explain Barcelona’s position on the matter, reiterate their innocence, and detail the steps to be taken in order to defend that innocence.

They will also send letters to their sponsors and the governing bodies involved, as well as the public prosecutor. The sponsors will be reassuring them of both Barcelona’s innocence, and their immediate future in terms of sanctions. UEFA, the RFEF, the Public Prosecutor and LaLiga will also receive a letter stating the club’s innocence.

Laporta’s much-awaited press conference, where he will explain the details that have leaked out about the Negreira Case, does not have a date set, but it is thought that it may take place on the 12th of April. They intend for the club investigation into the matter to be concluded by that point.

This news will be welcomed by all involved. The institutional silence on the matter has only served to increase speculation about whether the payments Barcelona made to Dasnil 95 were legitimate or not.