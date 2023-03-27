Barcelona reject Ansu Fati exit rumours

Barcelona have met with Ansu Fati’s father to assure him of their plan to retain the Spanish international this summer.

Fati has seen the last two and a half years of his career ruined by injuries, stretching back to November 2020.

The club confirmed in February another setback for the 20-year-old, due to a knee issue, and he made just one La Liga start in March.

A lack of game time, and frustration over his fitness, have revived speculation over Fati’s future at the Camp Nou, despite being highly rated by Xavi.

Fati’s agent Jorge Mendes was rumoured to have offered his client to Premier League teams, in an attempt to get his career back on track.

However, despite the speculation, reports from Marca claim Fati Sr met with Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff to discuss the situation today.

The La Blaugrana chiefs have assured him, in his role as his son’s co-adviser, that despite the ongoing fitness issues, he is integral to Xavi’s plans, and will not be sold in 2023.