Barcelona looking to make ‘5-6’ signings this summer

Barcelona will attempt to continue their surgery to the squad again this summer, despite their lack of resources.

The Blaugrana know they must slash their costs by around €200m to fit into their salary limit, but will still try to strengthen their squad, having made eight additions last summer. According to MD, they will look to make a further five to six signings.

However they do nuance this with the caveat that of those signings, three to four of them will have to be on a free transfer, if they are to carry off that many signings.

One of those free transfers is thought to be Inigo Martinez of Athletic Club, while it would be no surprise if one of the signings they intend to spend money on is Brazilian striker Vitor Roque. He has been heavily linked with Barcelona, and it is thought one of the areas they want to strengthen is with an alternative centre-forward to Robert Lewandowski.