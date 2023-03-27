Barcelona consider giving up on finding a solution for problem position

Barcelona know they will not have a large amount of spending power this summer, as they continue to look for ways to improve their side. It is set to have a major impact on their summer plans, and may leave Xavi Hernandez once again having to mend and make do.

While the Blaugrana have made a considerable effort to give Xavi a competitive team, if one position has been neglected it is right-back. A problem position for Barcelona for a number of years now, only Hector Bellerin was brought in last summer, and he exited in January as the Blaugrana looked to rely on Jules Kounde and Sergi Roberto instead.

As per MD, Barcelona’s recruitment department have spent much of this season searching for a solution to their issues in the position. The likes of Juan Foyth and Benjamin Pavard have been mentioned, but increasingly they look unaffordable. Added into the melting pot are the potential UEFA sanctions for Barcelona as a result of El Caso Negreira.

After all of the scouting carried out, none of the options that could realistically fill the position for several years at least look affordable, and thus the Blaugrana are considering neglecting the position for another season until their finances improve. They feel what money they do have on other areas, such as a central midfielder or a back-up forward.

If they do follow that course, the news will not go down well with Jules Kounde. The French defender has made it clear he’d rather play in the centre of defence, but has filled in on the right this season. While that was unplanned, if he felt the club had simply decided to ignore his wishes, he could become irritated.