Barcelona ask Spain star not to renew deal, but Real Madrid and Bayern Munich also interested

Spain star Dani Olmo remains a key part of his national side and RB Leipzig, in spite of his lengthy injury in 2022. The 24-year-old tends to be used by whichever manager is in charge of either side these days, and it is no surprise that he has been linked with a move off the back of his good performances.

Barcelona have been interested in Olmo for some time. He left La Masia to join Dinamo Zagreb at the age of 15, but according to MD, was one of the first targets of the Mateu Alemany-Joan Laporta era. Unable to do a deal, they signed Ferran Torres instead.

They go on to say that Barcelona had asked Olmo not to renew his deal with Leipzig to facilitate a move. Thus far, Olmo has not done so, and he may well be put on the market this summer as a result. His current deal expires in 2024.

The East German side will look to bring in €40m for Olmo though, which is some way beyond their current means though. Curiously enough, it could hand the initiative to their largest rivals. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also monitoring his situation, and they could both afford a move for Olmo.

It seems less likely he would end up at Real Madrid. They rarely tend to play with a number 10, and Vinicius Junior occupies the left side of the attack currently – the two positions Olmo excels at.