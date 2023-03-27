Atletico Madrid linked with out of contract Juventus star

Atletico Madrid have a history of pursuing Argentine recruits since Diego Simeone returned to the helm, while more recently, they have looked to bring in free transfers as they seek to cut costs too. Angel di Maria fits both of those criteria.

The 35-year-old World Cup-winner is out of contract in the summer, and while Juventus are reportedly keen to keep him, negotiations have not yet moved on. Di Maria has been in good form for the Bianconeri, scoring 8 times and assisting on 7 occasions in his 24 appearances since joining the Italian side.

Todofichajes say that Atletico are interested in recruiting di Maria. They say his agent Jorge Mendes approves of the move, and di Maria would have the chance to return to Spain nine years after leaving Madrid.

Juventus may well be without the income from the Champions League next season, and that could affect their means in order to offer di Maria a new deal. Equally, if Mendes is negotiating for a new deal, then it helps to have interest in di Maria made public.

From an Atleti perspective, di Maria certainly has the quality to be a useful addition to their side. That said, the Argentine veteran tends to operate in a front three, or at times wider of a 4-2-3-1. Neither of those positions exist in Simeone’s current setup, so signing di Maria might mean altering the system or shoehorning him into it.